Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has expanded its spring lineup.
Floyd-born country-rock artist Morgan Wade will perform Monday, May 1, as well as Tuesday, May 2, as part of her Crossing State Lines Acoustic Tour. She will be joined by opener Harper O’Neil on both nights at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $52.
Five-time Grammy winner Robert Cray and his band will return to the Harvester on Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $47.
Folk-rock band Michigan Rattlers will be at the Harvester on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m.
Tickets begin at $27 and are sold at harvester-music.com.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.