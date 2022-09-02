The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award

Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo).
This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo Achievement award. Of the 100 entries received, only 29 were recognized with an award.
“This is an anniversary year, and I was encouraged to see that we had 100 submissions, our third-highest total ever,” said VACo Executive Director Dean Lynch. “This tells me that the VACo Achievement Awards program’s mission of identifying and celebrating the innovative work by local government officials continues to resonate with our counties. We thank all who participated and recognize those who won an award.”
Like many jurisdictions nationally, Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties face numerous challenges in recruitment and retention of fire and emergency medical service (EMS) providers.
