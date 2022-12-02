The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) Third Annual Toy Drive this year collected toys for Bedford, Botetourt and Montgomery Departments of Social Services (DSS).
It was held Saturday, Nov. 19, at Clearbrook Walmart (5350 Clearbrook Village Lane, Roanoke) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lawrence Companies sponsored the event by providing drop-off boxes and transporting all donations to DSS offices. Donations will be distributed to children in need through Bedford County DSS, Botetourt County DSS and Montgomery County DSS. Over the past two years, the JLRV Annual Toy Drive has collected thousands of toys to benefit local departments of social services.
