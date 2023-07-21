Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: Bull Docks

Bull Docks restaurant in Moneta may be new to the Smith Mountain Lake restaurant scene, but it certainly has started out on the right foot. Owners John Metz and his wife, Pam, local residents from Huddleston, who opened Bull Docks in December 2022. They purchased the restaurant that sits in the middle between two others they also bought: Mayberry Pizza to the right and Mayberry Diner to the left. It’s a new spin on three great favorites in the community, all under the direction of great people.
The atmosphere at Bull Docks is breathtaking, with a mural on the back wall of the restaurant depicting the meaning behind where Bull Docks’ name came from. Painted by local artist Lisa Floyd, the picture reflects the heart of what Bull Docks serves as its specialties – “bull”, to represent the beef on the menu – the turf, so to speak, and “docks”, to represent what comes from the water – the surf – and served together as a taste of what’s best of both worlds, as John explained. The idea of “Bull Docks” as a name had been on John’s mind for decades before opening the restaurant. He spent 40 years in the glass business before recently retiring from it and starting out in his next venture in life in the restaurant business.
To begin my dining experience at Bull Docks, I ordered two cocktails to try - the Mayberry Mojiot, a distinctive rum-based cocktail made with fresh mint and berries. My other choice was the Chocolate Martini, a beautifully sweet and rich take on the classic Martini, you can’t possibly get more chocolate flavors in a cocktail than with this drink.
The delightful wait staff, including Ceairra Ferguson, bartender, and Morgan Newbrough, waitress, recommended the Lobster Fries as an appetizer. This was one dish I did not want to share! White truffle oil, fontina cheese sauce, butter poached lobster topping a bed of crisp fries was nothing short of scrumptious. I also ordered the Caesar’s Salad that came topped with house-made dressing and croutons, along with parmesan crisps. For my next visit, I will be trying the Golden Beet Salad containing mixed greens, pickled red onions, goat cheese, candied pecans and gold beets served drizzled with honey balsamic.
Deciding on an entrée wasn’t easy because everything looks and sounds so delicious, so I asked chef and general manager Timmy Johnson for his recommendations. Timmy went to culinary school and afterwards worked as a sous-chef for one of the top restaurants in Richmond, The Tobacco Company. Timmy suggested the pan-seared scallops served with citrus beurre blanc. It was also recommended trying the block-ready ribeye topped with either a choice of roasted garlic or red wine compound butter; I chose the roasted garlic butter. Both the scallops and ribeye were cooked to perfection!
As for my sides, I selected the scalloped potatoes and the chef’s choice vegetable, which was the Brussel sprouts. For dessert, I went with the Blueberry Cheesecake. On my next trip, I will try either the lemon or strawberry swirl cheesecake – both of which I am sure are divine.
Other appetizers to consider trying include the mussels, which are steamed and served with scampi sauce and grilled ciabatta, or the peel-and-eat shrimp – a half- or whole pound seasoned and served with homemade cocktail sauce. Personally, I love the Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail. There’s also the Calamari, which is fried to a golden-brown and served with remoulade sauce. Salads can also be ordered as an entrée by adding a choice of scallops, salmon, shrimp, or chicken. When ordering one of their five choices of steaks, you can also add lobster tail, shrimp, or scallops. The same option is available to be added to the Chicken Chesapeake, which is excellent when topped with crab dip. On the sandwich side of the menu, Dave’s Crabby Patty is a great choice. An eight-ounce Angus beef burger topped with crab cake, remoulade sauce, lettuce and tomato. You can also build your own burger. Another can’t miss is the Pork Chop and BBQ Sandwich. During one of my next visits. I look forward to trying the seafood platter, which includes one-half pound crab legs, pan seared scallops or shrimp, and served either grilled or blackened. Other “turf” choices include salmon, rockfish, rainbow trout, crab cakes, lobster roll, cod Fish and chips, and the cod and crabcake sandwich. Other entrée options include the shrimp and chicken alfredo, cajan beef tips and their one of their most requested items: shrimp and grits – white cheddar grits, fried egg and zesty bacon sauce.
For the little ones, Bull Docks offers a menu to please even the pickiest eaters, including the 10” cheese pizza, popcorn shrimp basket, chicken tenders, grilled cheese or the four-ounce Angus burger. For desserts, they have a Cobble of the Week, Chocolate Lava Cake, & Crème Brulee.
From the bar, enjoy dessert drinks, including the Key Lime Pie Martini or the Buttery Finger cocktails. An array of red and white wines are also available, as well as beer served on tap or in the bottle. Mixed drinks include signature teas – the Bull Docks Long Island Iced Tea or the Jamaican Long Island. Martinis include the Kiki Cosmo or the Pineapple Upside down Cake. Smoke-infused cocktails include the Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned. Shooters include the smoked Bloody, Royal Flush or Woo Woo. Frozen drink favorites include the Bushwacker or the Miami Vice.
From the moment I walked in the door to this beautiful restaurant, the experience exceeded my expectations. Everything was so delicious. The service was outstanding, and the atmosphere all made for a truly enjoyable dinner. Friendly, knowledgeable and having a passion for what they do seems to be the consistent theme among everyone who is a part of the restaurant. John expressed how fortunate he is to have his entire staff, including Timmy, Grill chef Logan Dehart, sauta chef, Robert Shelton, along with John's wife, Pam, as part of their great team. They each reflect the good in what they aim to do: serve others and give joy in the complete experience of dining, from the beginning until the end. It’s a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Bull Docks is located at 1100 Celebration Avenue, Suite 200, in Moneta. Hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 4 – 10 p.m. They offer outdoor dining on the patio, as well as two private dining rooms. For more information, call 540.297.2885.
