The SML Lions Club’s annual Reverse Raffle returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the global pandemic. The event will take place on April 2 at the W. E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center. Doors open at 6pm and the raffle begins promptly at 7 p.m. “The SML Lions Club is very excited to once again hold this spring event that combines a fun evening with friend and family with the opportunity for one attendee to take home the $5,000 grand prize,” said Lions Club President Rod Savage.
Tickets for the event are $50/person and can be obtained from any SML Lions Club member or at Haywoods Jeweler’s West Lake location. Only 220 tickets will be sold for the event. Tables of 8 are available for interested parties who purchase a pack of 8 tickets. Contact Lion Dave Lohr for Table of 8 Reservations (lohrvt@gmail.com).
This year’s Reverse Raffle will feature desserts and a beverage bar that includes beer, wine, and mixed drinks. Unlike prior Reverse Raffles, dinner will not be served. However, attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks, appetizers, pizza and/or dinner to enjoy along with the included desserts and beverage bar. Catered meals will not be permitted. Desserts will be available from 6:00pm until 7:30 p.m. Last call for the beverage bar will be sounded when the 160th of 220 numbers is called in the raffle.
In addition to the $5,000 grand prize, $200 and $50 prizes will be awarded for 17 other tickets drawn throughout the raffle. As in past Reverse Raffle events, there will also be $5 and $10 sideboards as well as a 50/50 raffle. So, attendees have multiple options to return home a winner! Attendees should note that this year a couple purchasing a pair of $50 tickets to attend the raffle get TWO chances for the grand prize versus prior years when pricing was $100/couple for just one chance to win.
The Reverse Raffle is one of the largest fundraisers the SML Lions do annually. The proceeds from the event support important SML Lions service projects including scholarships for Franklin County High School graduates and financial support provided to key charitable organizations serving Smith Mountain Lake.
