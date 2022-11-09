Fall Chili & Craft Festival attracts 1,600 attendees

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s chili festival featured more than just chili, as the festival promoted tourism for the community, highlighted many talented people in the community and united the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community.
On Nov. 5, the chamber hosted its 19th annual Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili & Craft Festival 19th annual Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and enjoyed a turnout of 1,600 attendees.
“This festival truly provides something for everyone,” stated Erin Stanley, membership director and events manager at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The festival promoted tourism by providing a fun chili contest, featuring live local music, inviting talented artisan vendors, and raising money for the chamber.
“With the mission of our chamber being to promote tourism and help to grow businesses for our members and the community, we are thrilled to put on events like the fall chili festival to do just that,” added Stanley.
With a variety of entertainment, the chili festival attracted a diverse group of tourists. The festival attracted people of all ages from various SML communities.
Furthermore, the tourists enjoyed the weather at the chili festival.
“The rain died down, and the sun came out to bring us the perfect temperatures to hold yet another picture-perfect chili festival,” Stanley said.
SML Regional Chamber of Commerce highlighted many talented people in the SML community such as artisan vendors, local businesses, musicians and more.
“We have so much local talent in our region that it would really be a shame to feature only chili,” Stanley said.
Many tourists were excited to meet the talented artisan vendors, local businesses and musicians, which brought the atmosphere to another level.
SML Regional Chamber of Commerce united the SML community by awarding prizes to the top chili cooks, encouraging people to mingle with others and motivating people throughout the community to volunteer.
Chili teams were given prizes if they finished in the top three of judges’ choice, won People’s Choice, or won the Showmanship award.
Susan Balderson State Farm won first place, Smokin’ on the Lake earned second place and Lake Haven Trailer Park placed third.
Drifter’s won the People’s choice award, and Lake Haven Trailer Park won the Showmanship award.
“There were some very happy chili cooker teams who went home with the top prizes,” said Stanley.
“We love that so many people in our community are just as excited as us and love to come out and mingle with the community while supporting our chili cookers,” Stanley added.
Lastly, the chamber is grateful for all the contributions from sponsors and people throughout the community that made the chili festival successful.
“There are so many moving parts to such a large event like this that we truly would not have seen the success we did if it were not for our sponsors, event partners, our dedicated chamber staff, as well as our countless community volunteers who all came together to make this event amazing,” Stanley said.
If interested in attending SML events or learning more about SML, contact Andie Gibson at communications@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
