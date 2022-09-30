Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers set for solo show

Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood to its December lineup.
Hood will perform a solo acoustic show in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
“Hood is a prolific writer and performer whose character-driven stories are packed with political subtext,” the Harvester Performance Center stated.
In addition to his work with Drive-By Truckers, Hood is a solo performer and producer. He has dropped three solo albums and co-produced or played on additional projects by Jerry Joseph, Bettye LaVette, Booker T. Jones and The Dexateens.
