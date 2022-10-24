James Madison University (JMU) welcomed the class of 2026 to campus last month.
According to the university, the incoming freshman class represents an “accomplished, diverse group of individuals” who hail from 38 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries around the world.
The following students who enrolled are from the Smith Mountain Lake area:
• Madeline Hansen of Moneta, whose selected major is finance.
• Samuel Nissen of Moneta, whose selected major is marketing.
• Ashley Dietz of Huddleston, whose selected major is kinesiology.
• John Wixted of Huddleston, whose selected major is undeclared/exploratory.
• Emma Chaudet of Wirtz, whose selected major is undeclared/exploratory.
• Jocelyn Routt of Wirtz, whose selected major is communication studies.
• Abigail Hodges of Union Hall, whose selected major is health sciences.
• Dayana Rodriguez-Santos of Glade Hill, whose selected major is nursing.
