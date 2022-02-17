Starting Saturday, Feb. 19, the GriefShare group will meet Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at EastLake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta.
GriefShare is a support group for individuals who are grieving the death of a family member or friend. Participants are encouraged to start with Session 1, but a person can start at any time and catch the lessons they missed the next time the series is offered.
The foundation of the GriefShare program is its 13-week series, entitled “From Mourning to Joy.” Each week the group watches videos featuring expert interviews and real-life stories of loss and recovery. The group then discusses that week’s video lesson, what’s going on in their individual lives and how the two relate.
Participants can share whatever they’re comfortable with or not at all. Between sessions, GriefShare participants can use their program workbook for further reflection and journaling. Designed to offer fellowship, support and practical faith-based advice, these classes are led by people who from their own personal experiences understand what grief is like.
EastLake offers the 13-week series twice a year.
For information or to pre-register for the series, go to www.griefshare.org and enter zip code or call EastLake Community Church at 540-297-0966.
