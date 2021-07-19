A person was injured at a Huddleston home, according to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, but there is no threat to public safety at this time.
At approximately 10:33 p.m. Sunday, the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a complainant who advised an individual had been injured at a residence in the 5900 block of Johnsons Mountain Road in the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
While deputies were en route, the complainant advised the dispatchers they were transporting the injured subject to a nearby convenience store to meet medical personnel and law enforcement.
The wounded subject was ultimately transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
This incident remains under investigation, and no other information, such as the type of injury, circumstances, or identity of those involved, was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.