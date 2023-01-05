The 100+ Women Who Care chapter at Smith Mountain Lake will hold its first impact meeting of 2023 on Jan. 12 at Trinity Ecumenical Parish beginning at 1:30 p.m.
All ladies of Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties are invited to attend to learn how the SML chapter has impacted many charities in these counties.
To date the Smith Mountain Lake chapter has donated more than $260,000 to 16 different charities.
For more information about 100+ Women Who Care~SML, call Jan Ruehle at 540-721-5023.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.