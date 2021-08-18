One of the biggest controversies surrounding Smith Mountain Lake the past few months has been the potential restrictions on wake surfing. The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC), which covers the three counties surrounding SML, decided to move forward with a plan and do an annual review.
The details of the proposed plan will allow residents to apply for a no-wake-surfing zone. It mostly will be for residents who live in coves. The coves must be 400 feet or less in width from shoreline to opposite shoreline, and the applicant must also get at least 75 percent of affected landowners in that area to support the application.
Other factors that will be considered once the applicant gets 75 percent approval are public safety concerns that are submitted with the application. Examples include video recordings by the landowner and a written description of the hazard as part of evidence of the issue. They may also show structural shoreline or vessel damage and verify that by repair bills, pictures, etc.
