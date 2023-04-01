The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the Bedford and Franklin County-areas. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Route 834 Closure: Effective Tuesday, March 28, a section of Route 761 (Robin Ridge Road) will be closed for bridge slab replacement. The closure is located 0.20 mile south of Route 760 (Telegraph Road), and 0.30 mile north of Route 605 (Henry Road). This structure crosses over the branch of Big Chestnut Creek. Work is scheduled for completion the afternoon/evening of Thursday, March 30, 2023.
- Paving Operations: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.
- Route 122: Paving operations with flagging will be performed between Route 116 to Route 636.
- Route 775 Closure: Route 775 (Iron Ridge Road) is closed to traffic as an emergency closure from Route 697 (Wirtz Road) to Route 220 due to a bridge washout. The road will remain closed until further notice.
BEDFORD COUNTY
- Route 608 Bridge Replacement: Work began on September 8 for a bridge replacement on Route 608 and is currently underway. The bridge is located 0.20 mi south from Route 793 (Watson Road) to 2.30 miles north from Route 122 (Moneta Road). The road is closed and a detour is in place. The road is scheduled to reopen in late fall 2023.
- Route 221 Intersection Improvements: A project to improve safety and operations at three signalized intersections is underway. Two intersections are on Route 221 in Bedford County in the Salem District and one is at Route 460 Business (Timberlake Road) and Route 622 (Waterlick Road) in Campbell County in the Lynchburg District. In Bedford County, this project will improve two adjacent signalized intersections in the Forest area on Route 221 at Route 1425 (Graves Mill Road) and at Route 1426 (Gristmill Drive). Most work will be performed during nighttime hours, Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. the next morning. Drivers may see shoulder and lane closures during daytime hours on the weekends. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
- Route 221 Pedestrian Safety Improvements: On March 6, safety improvements began for a sidewalk placement with right turn lane closure at Route 221 north from Graves Mill Road to Forest Dale Drive with traffic restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expected completion is November 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERTS:
- 511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit511virginia.org. Drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free Android or iPhone mobile app.
- TWITTER: Follow 511 Twitter feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva or follow @VaDOTSalem on Twitter.
FACEBOOK: Join the Facebook community group page facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic and general information on projects.
