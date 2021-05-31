A Bedford man and one other person died in a two-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Friday, May 28, on Route 11, just off Valley Road in Botetourt County.
According to the Virginia State Police on Sunday, a 2000 Ford E-250 was traveling north on Route 11, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup head-on.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Jeffrey Shane Bradford, 41, of Bedford. Bradford was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Tracy Scott Firestone, 58, of Troutville, Virginia. Firestone was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Young is investigating the crash.
