In Bedford and surrounding counties, there are more than 200 children and teens in foster care, and the need for foster families is paramount.
To reach the public, the Forest Library and the United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) are collaborating to host its first Foster Family Movie Night to help connect families who share a common family dynamic.
Join the Forest Library for the showing of the Disney movie “Lilo and Stitch” on Friday, May 20.
“Lilo and Stitch” is a story about a young parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound. While Lilo is unaware of Stitch being an “experiment,” through love they form a unique and unlikely family. Crafts and refreshments will begin at 5:30 p.m. with “Lilo and Stitch” starting at 5:45. This is a free program, and registration is not needed. You do not need to be a part of a foster family to attend.
The Forest Library is located at 15583 Forest Road in Forest. For any questions, call 540-425-7002.
