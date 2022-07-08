In a special called meeting June 28, the Bedford County School Board approved revisions to the 2022-2023 budget, which includes increases in salary for all employees.
While all Bedford County Public Schools employees will receive at least a 4 percent increase in pay, many employees also will receive restoration steps that were frozen during the recession.
This includes most experienced teachers, transportation staff, nutrition workers, custodial services, bus drivers and paraprofessionals.
In addition to the increases in wages, the revisions to the budget include a $1,000 bonus to be paid in December for all employees who are under contract as of Dec. 1.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.