Burnt Chimney Elementary School released the following list of Principal’s List and Honor Roll students for the first nine weeks of school.
5th Grade
Principal’s List:
• Haleigh Alls
• Kamryn Altice
• Jackson Burnette
• Ireland Dalton
• Emmanuel Delgado-Castro
• Amanda Fairweather
• Summer Fairweather
• Hannah Fultz
• Dulce Garcia-Sanchez
• Tristin Justice
• Chase Layman
• Kaylee Manning
• Trent Martel
• Javelin Mommerency
• Timothy “Daeson” Shelton
• Isabella Wells
• Rachel Wheeler
• Avery Windsor
5th Grade Honor Roll:
• Alayna Bradley
• Tristen Eldridge
• Marissa Handy
• Levi Hawley
• Jeremy Kelly
• Brooklyn Lewis
• Khloe Manning
• Aryana Patterson
• Cayden Police
• Lakiyah Rhodes
• Samiyah Rhodes
• Zack Stone
4th Grade
Principal’s List:
• Katherine “Bella” Arrington
• Channing Bowman
• Marshall Brush
• Kaylee Bussey
• Ava Irish
• Kate Montgomery
• Amor Mata-Quintero
• Greenleigh Pugh
• Emily Wells
4th Grade Honor Roll:
• Autumn Allgauer
• Abigail Clay
• Jacob Farber
• Julianna Ferguson
• Wyatt Gibson
• Bracie Harris
• Cody Hunt
• Nevaeh Keen
• Zachary Leftwich
• Philip Nguyen
• Kahlan-Jane Noble
• Eli Nolen-Funk
• Braylon Ray
• Hunter Riffe
• Victoria Thomson
• Stella Turner
3rd Grade
Principal’s List:
• Ryder Blankenship
• Braxton Bryant
• Gabrielle Elmore
• Alexander Gardner
• Elizabeth Hughes
• Mason Kelly
• Cole Peters
• Tyee Sinclair
3rd Grade Honor Roll:
• Cole Barberree
• Ashby Bradley
• Braxton Bryant
• Chase Caron
• Elliot Flora
• Eason Hamilton
• Emma Holland
• Makenna Katsilianos
• Chase McKnight
• Lillian “Lilly” Parks
• Joseph Perdue
• Bristol Pugh
• Jake Redman
• Eli Sink
• Jaxon Walker
• Grady Whitt
