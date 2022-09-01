Roots 2 Music will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at Peaks of Otter in Bedford, milepost 85.6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one of the free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular historical sites in the national park.
Roots 2 Music is a musical intersection of Southern country blues and Celtic/Appalachian fiddle music. The duo of David Frank (guitar, harmonica and vocals) and Nancy Reid (fiddle and vocals) performs traditional and original blues with a distinctive Appalachian flavor.
When Frank moved to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia where the sounds of Reid’s fiddle had echoed for years, this duo formed a musical partnership that blends down-home slide and traditional fiddle. Reid has studied with Celtic fiddlers Ben Lennon and Liz Carroll. Frank started playing slide guitar because the strings on his old Kay guitar with a warped neck were too hard to mash down. What results is a unique blend of two musical roots.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
