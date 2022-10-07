The Bald Knob Artists recently announced the winners of the Sept. 16 to 18 Bald Knob Open Art Show.
“Our first Bald Knob Open Art Show is in the books, and it was an auspicious beginning for this annual event,” said Secretary Bob Stout.
There were approximately 39 artists who submitted around 100 pieces of artwork.
“A huge thank you for all of those who volunteered prior to, during and after the show for their dedication and hard work,” Stout said. “This show could not be put on without the dedication of our club members. Tracy Budd, our judge for this event, showed her love of all things dedicated to art and spoke from the heart at the reception.”
