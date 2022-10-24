Led Zeppelin tribute band Zoso to perform

The tribute band that was hailed by the L.A. Times as “head and shoulders above all other Zeppelin tributes” will bring its showmanship to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount this fall.
Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience will perform at the Harvester on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Zoso formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. For Zoso, it’s much more than just being a tribute. It’s about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly wound talent and authenticity.
