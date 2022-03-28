Smith Mountain Lake Poker players joined with Hot Shots and raised more than $700 for humanitarian relief to the refugees fleeing the invasion by Russian troops into Ukraine.
All funds raised will go directly to the charity relief organization World Central Kitchen (WCK).
WCK began serving hot, nourishing meals within hours of the initial invasion and are now set up at eight border crossings across Poland.
Additionally, WCK is supporting local restaurants preparing meals in eight Ukrainian cities, including in Odessa, Lviv and Kyiv. WCK teams also are on the ground in Romania, Moldova and Hungary.
The poker players meet every Thursday night at Hot Shots, and this night, they decided to do more than have fun and play free poker. They put their personal politics aside, reached deep into their pockets and made the deaths of the Ukrainian people more personal.
