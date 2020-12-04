Dustin Robert Holdren, 34, of Roanoke will face a jury trial at 9 a.m. March 23, 2021, in connection to the assault of a realtor at an open house of a home in Mariners Landing Subdivision in Huddleston in June 20, according to reports.
The victim, who had been identified as Lenora Farrington, recently testified during a preliminary hearing, alleging that she was struck with a wrench and asked for sexual favors and cash.
According to jail records, charges include “assault—malicious wounding” (victim permanently impaired), “sexual assault—intercourse with victim by force, threat or intimidation,” and robbery of a residence. Holdren also is charged with felony probation violation and “good behavior/suspended sentence violation,’ in which he was on probation for a prior offense.
He faces 20 years to life in jail for the aggravated malicious wounding charge, 5 years to life for the robbery charge, and up to 10 years for the attempted rape charge.
He is held without bond at Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
