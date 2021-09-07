A survey from Home Instead Inc., which has an office serving the Smith Mountain Lake area, found that older adults who eat most meals alone are more than twice as likely to be lonely. Eating alone often leads to a poorer diet compared to those who enjoy meals in the company of others.
Supporting that fact, more than 35 percent of older adults experiencing loneliness and isolation graded their diet as a C or below. In turn, 29 percent described their health as fair or poor.
Few people realize how a lack of connection affects daily behaviors, especially for older adults. As more people return to a more familiar way of life and begin to gather again in person, Home Instead encourages family and friends to share a meal with older loved ones. The company states that not only will it strengthen relationships, it likely will positively impact the quality of food the aging adults consume.
“We know that being together at mealtimes reduces feelings of isolation and improves nutritional intake. But the pandemic has made this increasingly difficult for seniors – impacting their overall health,” said Betsy Head, owner of the Home Instead offices serving Roanoke, Lynchburg and the Smith Mountain Lake area. “Studies show that lonely seniors skip more than 20 percent of their meals, so bringing them together, especially at mealtime, can help keep them healthier and happier.”
