The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument (FBTWNM) will hold its annual Legacy Dinner on Saturday, April 22, at 5 p.m. at its new location, Skelton 4-H Educational Center, 775 Hermitage Road in Wirtz.
The speaker will be Dr. Joy Kinard, who represents the theme for this year, “Tuskegee,” according to President Dr. Barbara Board.
Dinner tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Contact Cindy Robertson at 540-874-4872 for tickets and more information.
