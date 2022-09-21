Bill Stanley, of the Stanley Law Group in Moneta, recently released a statement on the Loudoun County Circuit Court’s ruling recusing the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj from further prosecution of a remaining criminal charge against his client Scott Smith.
Smith, the father of the student who was reportedly sexually assaulted at her high school, and who was subsequently arrested at a Loudoun County School Board meeting after speaking out against the board for failing to protect his daughter and allegedly engaging in a cover-up of the incident, had his motion to recuse the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office from continuing to serve as the prosecutor on his remaining pending criminal charge granted by an order entered by the Circuit Court of Loudoun County on Sept. 2.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
