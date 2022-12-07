High-profile leaders speak at SML

The Proud Patriots of SML recently welcomed Charlie Hurt of Fox News and The Washington Times and Rich Anderson, Chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, for a “Kitchen Table Talk.”
The well-attended event was held at the Celebration Room in Downtown Moneta.
The main topic for the discussion was the 2022 election results and how those results will shape the focus of the party’s efforts in 2023. Each guest began with a brief talk on the subject. Hurt spoke on the D.C. perspective and Anderson gave a recap of the Virginia House races and results.
A lengthy question and answer session followed, covering a wide range of topics, notably the importance of the Virginia Senate races in 2023. A Senate majority would be a major boost for Gov. Glenn Youngkin in implementing his agenda.
The speakers emphasized the importance of unity and also, based on history, gave reason for optimism. Recent polls have shown that 73 percent of Americans believe our country is on the wrong track. Hurt and Anderson both expect that sentiment to translate into votes in the next elections.
For information on the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake, contact them at ProudPatriotsofSML@Gmail.com or call 540-227-0972.
