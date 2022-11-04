During the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s potato and chili fundraiser, Wagon 7 and Attack 7 responded to a vehicle fire Oct. 15 on Crab Orchard Road in Bedford County.
The fire was contained to the vehicle with no further damage to any property.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, Chief 7 called it in by radio, and after Wagon 7 arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully involved.
“Limited manpower means lots of work,” Responding Fire stated Oct. 18. “You have to operate the best you can. Note this is a chief officer fighting fires. This is why we ask if you can join your local fire department or rescue squad, please do!”
