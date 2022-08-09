BCPS student selected as newest state FFA officer

A Liberty High School student is the latest Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) student to be appointed to the Virginia FFA State Officer Team.
Makenna Garrett, a 2022 Liberty High School (LHS) graduate, has been appointed as the statewide FFA Secretary for the 2022-2023 school year. Makenna was selected from the field of approximately 10,000 students, who are members of the hundreds of FFA chapters across the commonwealth, for one of the nine statewide FFA positions.
