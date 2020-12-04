The Bedford County School Board appointed Dr. Julie Rogers as the new interim superintendent after Thursday night’s brief meeting confirming her approval.
“I’m excited, I’m excited to be back working in Bedford County schools,” Rogers said.
Rogers will replace Dr. Doug Schuch, who will leave the school system in January and will start a new job as superintendent for a school district in Connecticut. Rogers will begin her new role Jan. 4.
Rogers has more than 33 years of experience in the education field, with half of that serving in Bedford County Public Schools as a teacher and administrator. Recently, she served as a discipline review officer, working directly with school principals.
