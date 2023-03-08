UNC had to win their second round 2023 ACC Tournament matchup against Boston College to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive. They will live to keep working on making the field on Selection Sunday, cruising to a big 85-61 win to reach Thursday's quarterfinals against #2 seed Virginia at 7 p.m.
Carolina rolls over Boston College, keeps NCAA hopes alive
Chad B. Harrison/Womack Publishing
Carolina built an early 18-10 first half advantage on the strength of a 12-2 run powered by a strong start from Caleb Love and Armando Bacot. The Heels took advantage of an over 4- minute scoring drought early by Boston College.
UNC got into their bench in the last 10 minutes of the first half, with D'Marco Dunn, Puff Johnson, Tyler Nickel and Dontrez Styles providing some depth and energy. A Love 3-pointer at the 7:45 mark put the Hells up 33-16.
Bacot left the floor with 4:30 left in the first half after slipping going for a rebound. He went to the locker room for the remainder of the first half.
The Heels closed out the half up 14 behind strong outside shooting going 7-12 from 3-point range.
Boston College was led by Makai Ashton-Langford with 11 points and two rebounds in the first half. Carolina's leading first half scorers were Love, 12 points and RJ Davis, 11 points.
Bacot returned to the floor and started the second half, scoring Carolina's first points of the half. UNC took advantage of another 3-minute BC scoreless stretch and led 55-31 at the 15:37 mark after a 3-pointer by Love.
UNC pulled to a 62-42 lead after Davis hit a jumper with 9 minutes left, and never looked back, winning by 24 with a balanced scoring effort. Carolina was great from long distance, hitting 10-24 from 3-point range.
Love finished the night with 22 points. Davis had 18 points, and Bacot finished the night after a gutsy effort on a tender ankle with 10 points and 6 rebounds.
The Eagles' leading scorer for the game was Ashton-Langford with 16 points and Quinten Post with 13.
