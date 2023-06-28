The 27th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Golf Invitational Presented by Gilbert Law PC, was held on Friday, June 16th at The Waterfront Country Club. The event, which is organized by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, drew record participation with 92 golfers participating in one of the chamber’s signature events.
Winners of the golf tournament in different categories included:
First Place Men: Duane Davis, Garrison Brown, Jeff Larget and Robert Hoyt. Second Place Men: Ben Rakes, Trent Russel, Jay Prillaman and Landon Prillaman
First Place Ladies: Deb Beran, Peggy Balla, Diana Clements and Jen Chaconas
For the longest drive contest for ladies, Chelsea Gray was the winner. For men, it was Robert Hoyt. Closest-to-the-pin results for ladies included Peggy Balla, and for the men, Robert Hoyt.
