As twilight deepens and obscures the Blue Ridge, the National D-Day Memorial will honor the 4,415 men killed on D-Day. Arranged throughout the Memorial’s grounds, thousands of luminarias will shine in recognition of Overlord’s fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each made to relight the lamp of freedom.
Memorial staff and volunteers will begin placing the luminarias Friday, December 4 at 7:00AM and expect to have them all in place by 10:00AM, to minimize disturbance for our guests. The media is welcome to get video or photos of setup or of the display at any time.
Admission is free from 5:00PM to 9:00PM each night. Donations are welcome. Regular admission fees apply from 10:00AM to 5:00PM.
