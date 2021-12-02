Lorie Smith, Gills Creek supervisor for the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, announced Friday that she will hold a community meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Westlake Library located at 84 Westlake Road in Hardy.
The purpose of the meeting is for Smith to update her constituents on county matters and answer questions.
Anyone interested in participating may complete a registration form on the county’s website, www.franklincountyva.gov, in which an email with a reminder will be sent a few days before the meeting.
