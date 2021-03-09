Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) will host a Donor Hospitality Event tomorrow, March 10, at the SML Coffee House at Bridgewater Plaza to encourage donors to give during the Roanoke Valley Gives (RVG) Day’s noon to 1 p.m. “Lunchtime Power Hour.”
Donations made during that time put LCM in the running for an RVG incentive prize of $250. Volunteers will be on hand in both the Coffee House’s large meeting room and parking lot at 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway to assist LCM supporters in making donations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A bagged lunch will be available for donors who stop by the event. COVID-19 safety protocol will be followed.
“The contributions we receive during Roanoke Valley Gives Day, March 10, are used to meet the increasing numbers of requests for food, financial assistance and job assistance from our neighbors in need,” explained LCM Executive Director Jane Winters. “A growing number of vulnerable families in the Smith Mountain Lake area and surrounding counties need our help, and RVG Day has become one of our most important fundraising opportunities.”
This year, two Smith Mountain Lake families are matching the first $15,000 in contributions LCM receives during RVG, making donations go twice as far when they’re made through RVG on March 10.
To make giving on RVG Day as easy as possible, LCM supporters can go to the RVG website, rvgives.org, on March 10 until midnight, select Lake Christian Ministries as the charity to receive their donation, and make their donation using a credit or debit card, or they can make their donation during the hospitality event at the SML Coffee House.
Read more stories in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.