Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional key administration and board appointments, including area residents.
Board appointments include Bedford resident Lt. Ryan Hilbish of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to the State Child Fatality Review Team, and Radford University Carilion Assistant Professor and Program Director Rebecca Duff of Roanoke to the Board of Health Professions.
“Today I welcome this group of individuals to serve in my administration and on various boards across Virginia,” Youngkin said. “I look forward to their service for the commonwealth.”
