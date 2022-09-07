In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Aug. 30, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors appointed Janet H. Mitchell to fill the vacant Snow Creek District seat on an interim basis.
“It was gratifying to have received 11 applications of interest for the interim position as the representative of the people of the Snow Creek District on the board of supervisors,” said Chairman Ronnie Thompson. “We are honored to have Mrs. Mitchell fill this seat on a temporary basis until the special election.”
Mitchell applied for the temporary, interim position and will not be a candidate for the longer, unexpired term in the upcoming November special general election. Once an election candidate wins the upcoming Nov. 8 special election and following subsequent certification and qualification, the winning candidate will be sworn in to fill the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
