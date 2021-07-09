(Editor’s note: The following article appears in the latest Lake Life magazine, which is available for free on magazine racks in the Smith Mountain Lake area.)
After seeing success in the Lynchburg and Roanoke area, Rookie’s has expanded its business and opened a location in the Smith Mountain Lake area located at 213 Scruggs Road next to Mama Ann’s Gifts & Goodies.
Owned by Jordan and Holly Nickerson, Rookie’s is mostly known for its handmade ice cream cookie sandwiches, which are made from cookies and ice cream being combined together. According to its website, their products do not have hormones or artificial preservatives added in them.
Why the name Rookie’s, though? Jordan Nickerson said with a laugh that it’s probably not what most think when they try to come up of the reason why they chose that name.
When they first started, their original name was federally trademarked, and their lawyer told them that they needed to change it. Jordan Nickerson said all he had to do was Google it or look it up on the uspto.gov website to see if the name they chose could be used, which he called a rookie mistake.
“I was like, ‘You know what, we’re a bunch of kids just figuring this thing out, so we’ll call it Rookie’s.’ It isn’t talk about what we do, but it’s more of embracing humanity and not be shy of our shortcomings or the ability to apologize for something,” he said with a smile.
Right now, the trailer consists of four different cookies and five flavors of ice cream, which comes from homestead creamery. Cookies are made from scratch.
“Right now, at all three locations, we’re probably making close to 5,000 cookies a day,” Jordan Nickerson said.
He also added that it gives customers a chance to mix it up and try different ice cream cookie sandwiches that they might have a craving for. They can also do two different types of cookies for their sandwich. Jordan Nickerson’s personal favorite is lemon crinkle with black raspberry ice cream, saying it’s a solid summertime flavor. To keep things fresh, Rookie’s will rotate their menu every six weeks to bring in new cookies and ice cream.
Jordan Nickerson said that he and Holly Nickerson love the lake area and how it’s located between Lynchburg and Roanoke. He noted that they opened their location in the Roanoke area six weeks ago and were blown away by how great they have done there, seeing lines down the street of their location. Now they want to leave their mark at SML and start building relationships here.
“We’re just excited to shake the hands of the Smith Mountain Lake locals and show them what we do,” Jordan Nickerson said.
Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
