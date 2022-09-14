SML Wine Festival expands beyond Virginia wineries

For the first time in its history, the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will include wineries from outside the state of Virginia, including premier brands such as Caymus, Catena, Zuccardi and Yalumba.
“In our efforts to keep the Wine Festival fresh and exciting, the committee decided to expand the offerings so attendees will have some new and different brands to taste,” said Andy Bruns, executive director of the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, which will host the 32nd event Sept. 17-18 at Mariners Landing.
Bruns explained that representatives of Wagner Family of Wine, Winebow Fine Wine + Spirits, Wagner Family of Wine, and Wine Sellers LTD will pour tastings in the tent hosted by Bottles & Bites, the gourmet wine shop at Mariners Landing.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
