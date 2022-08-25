Musician Christopher Cross to celebrate 40th anniversary tour with stop at Harvester

Christopher Cross will return to Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of his 40th anniversary tour.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Oct. 15, and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including — for the first time in Grammy history — the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.
