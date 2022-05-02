The Smith Mountain Lake region offers many beautiful lakefront properties, but one of the unfortunate casualties of living on the water is the weathering of docks and decks.
For those seeking a proven alternative to improving the look and durability of their docks, decks, boat lifts, piers, boardwalks and walkways, there is Black Water Resurfacing, a local company that began in January 2021 and offers a product called Acryfin, an acrylic polymer coating that is used to restore, renew and revitalize deck paint, concrete stain, wood coating, exterior paint and other types of outdoor surfaces.
Black Water Resurfacing co-owners John and Beth Williams, a husband-and-wife team, work together to provide a high-quality experience for their customers from start to finish.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
