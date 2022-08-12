Entries sought for SMAC’s 33rd Annual Art Show

Entries are being accepted for the 33rd Annual Art Show presented by Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC).
It will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located at 13586 Old Moneta Road (Route 122) in Moneta.
The opening reception/awards ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 6:45 p.m. Winners will be announced at the reception.
Gallery viewing will be Saturday, Oct 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 2 p.m.
Categories include: oils, acrylics, watercolors, mixed media/other (pastels, pencil, stained glass, sculpture, woodworking, etc.) and youth.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.