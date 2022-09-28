Walk to End Poverty raises nearly $100K

The 2022 SML Walk to End Poverty (Walk), held at SML State Park on Sept. 17, was a success, generating $53,577 for Lake Christian Ministries’ (LCM) programs and services that assist area families in need and $45,000 for LCM’s critical facility expansion.
The collective impact from the 2022 Walk was $98,577 — the most funds ever generated in the Walk’s 12-year history.
“During a year when needs are 90 percent higher than we have seen in the past two years and 42 percent of the families who are coming to LCM for services are doing so for the first time, we are extremely grateful for the highest-grossing Walk in LCM’s history,” said LCM Executive Director Jane Winters. “These funds will be put to use right away to assist the growing number of local neighbors who are struggling during this very difficult inflationary year that has taken a toll on families who are living with limited means. The SML community deserves a big thank you!”
