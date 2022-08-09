Bedford artist Kaye Lipscomb was awarded Best in Show for her entry, “Within Stillness Remains Potential for Action,” in Bower Center’s Paper Art National Juried Exhibition.
Awards were presented Friday, July 22, when the juror/judge, Robert Stuart, of Staunton, Virginia, talked about the exhibit as a whole, the individual award winners, and made the presentations at the awards reception. An additional evening opening to see this exhibit will be Friday, Aug. 12, 5–7 p.m.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
