Today at around 3:15 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Control Unit of Franklin County Department of Public Safety responded to the 500 block of Carolina Springs Road, Rocky Mount, where a caller had located two deceased black labs on the side of the road.
“To our great dismay, the dogs have been identified as the two black labs, Colby and Caleb, that were stolen from the Waid Park area last week,” the sheriff’s office stated.
It was reported to police Tuesday, Feb. 7, that two black labs were taken from the Waid Park area after they got loose from their owner to chase a squirrel. Two males loaded them into an off-white color Jeep Grand Cherokee and drove off.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic males, who allegedly lured the dogs to the vehicle and drove off while the owner was calling for them.
The sheriff’s office and Franklin County Parks & Recreation Department emphasized that the incident did not occur inside of the park, but instead near the entrance to the park.
“This was not a situation that happened actually down inside of the park,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Waid Park has been a family and pet friendly park and we do not want to take away from the beauty of that.”
According to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center, a reward of $1,000 was offered Feb. 7 for the safe return of Colby and Caleb with no questions asked. The reward was increased to $2,000 the next day after a donor matched the reward for the safe return of Colby and Caleb.
The remains of both dogs have been taken to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg for further examination and cause of death determination.
“We are appalled at this senseless tragedy and extend our condolences to the owners of these dogs,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The sheriff’s office is actively investigating this incident and is asking anyone with information to call 540-483-3000.
If you want more news coverage like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.