Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County has been awarded $41,250 from the Marion S. and Willie Z. Camp Fund for Eldercare of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The funds will help support Habitat’s new Aging in Place Critical Home Repair program for residents in Franklin County.
Habitat’s Aging in Place Critical Home Repair program is designed to help homeowners alleviate health and safety issues in and around their home. Aging in Place is a movement to not only enable people to age safely in their homes, but also to create an environment where older adults can continue to learn, contribute, maintain a healthy lifestyle and live independently.
“At the end of the day, a livable community for older adults is a livable community for everyone,” Habitat for Humanity stated.
Those in need of a critical home repair should call Habitat at 540-483-8884. They may also stop by the ReStore at 1145 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount to pick up an application.
To support Habitat, shop at the ReStore or donate online at www.HabitatFCVA.org.
