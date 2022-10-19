Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight will depart from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. and return to the D-Day Memorial on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately noon.
The Honor Flight will take area veterans from the World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Iraq War service eras to Washington, D.C., free of charge.
Honor Flight trips prioritize WWII and terminally ill veterans, with Korean, Vietnam and later service era veterans considered on a space-available basis. To apply either as a veteran or a guardian on future trips or for more information, visit www.cswvirginiahonorflight.org.
Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.