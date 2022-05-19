During the latest Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, May 12, Ryan Edwards, public relation coordinator, recognized students who achieved academic success in various clubs, as well as faculty and the teacher of the year.
First, members of the Forensics team were recognized. Forensics is a Virginia High School League sport with two state champions from Bedford County: Staunton River High School’s Jaheim Leftwich and Liberty High School’s Marissa Parihk.
Next, Edwards mentioned how this year’s Odyssey of the Mind Virginia tournament was affected by the pandemic. Instead of it being in person, the contest was held virtually. Despite such obstacles, a group from Jefferson Forest High School put on a performance. The team performed their solution to the problem “Life is a Circus” and submitted it virtually in March.
“They found out last month that they had qualified for World Finals with a score of 339.25 out of 350, which was good enough to be state runners-up,” according to Edwards.
Edwards goes on to say the team has met twice a week since November to get ready for the world finals. It’s the school’s first ever qualification for world finals. Team members include Ella Waicul, Jack Coleman, Olivia McAvoy, Emily Jacobo-Sanchez, Riley Fariss, Molly Ellis and Katie Rodriguez-Ramirez (not in attendance).
Lastly, Edwards recognized the county Teacher of the Year.
“There are approximately 90,000 public school teachers in Virginia,” according to Edwards. “To become one of the final eight for Virginia Teacher of the Year is an amazing feat — something our teachers have now done a remarkable six times in the past 13 years.”
The teacher recognized during the meeting is one whom Edwards and the board hope will become Bedford’s seventh state finalist for the seventh time in fourteen years: New London Academy teacher and Bedford County Teacher of the Year, Katrina Grooms.
