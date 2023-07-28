Smith Mountain Weekly Bridge Report

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On July 18th, eleven pairs participated. Leaders were Coy Bennett and Arnold Renner with 62.38%, followed by Dan Becker and Bruce Clapper with 57.81%, and Walt Dunbar and Forrest Dunbar with 55.47%.
On July 21st, ten pairs participated. Leaders were Forrest Dunbar and Coy Bennett with 61.11%, followed by Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 57.41%, and Kathy Cameron and Karen Theis with 56.48%.
