There were no local elections Tuesday that pertain to Smith Mountain Lake, but there were multiple elections for other areas in the counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania.
The following are unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, with all but one precinct reporting.
Bedford County (as of 1:43 a.m. today)
Tracy T. Patterson was elected as the Bedford County Commissioner of Revenue with 28,184 votes, or 97.62 percent. There were 688 write-in votes, which accounted for 2.38 percent of the vote. There were 34 of 35 precincts reporting.
There were no Bedford County School Board elections for Districts 1, 2, and 3, which are closest to Smith Mountain Lake. There was, however, an election for District 7, in which Chris V. Daniels, who was appointed to fill the seat in March, won with 2,414 votes, or 52.66 percent. Opponent Cherie Cutler Whitehurst received 2,151 votes, or 46.92 percent. There were 19 write-in votes, or 0.41 percent. Seven of eight precincts reported.
For the Bedford Town Council, there were three spots available. With four of five precincts reporting, the following are the results:
• Darren Shoen, 1,383 votes, 35.37 percent
• Robert D. Carson, 1,273 votes, 32.56 percent
• Bruce M. Johannessen, 1,148 votes, 29.36 percent
• Write-in: 106 votes, 2.71 percent
Franklin County (as of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday)
W. Cooper Brown IV was elected as the Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney with 16,868 votes, or 97.53 percent. There were 428 write-in votes, or 2.47 percent. There were 25 of 26 precincts reporting.
There were no elections for the Gills Creek, Union Hall or Boone districts of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, which are closest to Smith Mountain Lake. However, there was an election for the Snow Creek seat. With six of seven precincts reporting, the following are the results:
• Nicholas D. Mitchell, 757 votes, 29.26 percent
• Ron B. Shiflett, 572 votes, 22.11 percent
• Larry D. Moore, 471 votes, 18.21 percent
• Karl P. Martin, 318 votes, 12.29 percent
• B. Carol Haynes, 261 votes, 10.09 percent
• Lawrence C. Linkous, 201 votes, 7.77 percent
• Write-in: 7 votes, 0.27 percent
For Rocky Mount, with four of five precincts reporting, Clyde Holland Perdue III received 871 votes for mayor, or 57.34 percent, compared to Steven C. Angle, who had 631 votes, or 41.54 percent. There were 17 write-in votes, or 1.12 percent.
There were three spots available for the Rocky Mount Town Council, and the results are as follows:
• Ben K. Mullins, 777 votes, 22.02 percent
• David K. Clements, 677 votes, 19.19 percent
• A. Ralph Casey, 654 votes, 18.54 percent
• Benjamin L. Pinckard Sr., 527 votes, 14.94 percent
• Robert L. “Bobby” Moyer, 486 votes, 13.78 percent
• Phillip E. Bane, 368 votes, 10.43 percent
• Write-in: 39 votes, 1.11 percent
The Boones Mill Town Council had three spots up for election. With three of four precincts reporting, the results are as follows:
• Mike M. Smith, 44 votes, 31.88 percent
• Peggy B. Steele, 45 votes, 32.61 percent
• Jason R. Masching, 42 votes, 30.43 percent
• Write-in: 7 votes, 5.07 percent
Pittsylvania County (as of 8:58 p.m. Tuesday)
Although there were no local elections in Pittsylvania County that affect Smith Mountain Lake residents, voters supported a general retail sales tax of up to 1 percent.
The vote read: “Should Pittsylvania County be authorized to levy a general retail sales tax at a rate not to exceed one percent (1%), provided the revenue from the sales tax shall be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Pittsylvania County and that the sales tax shall expire by February 15, 2042?”
With 31 of 32 precincts reporting, there were 12,294 yes votes, or 51.97 percent, and 11,364 no votes, or 48.03 percent.
House of Representatives
For District 5 of the House of Representatives, Republican Robert G. “Bob” Good received 10,034 votes from Bedford County residents, or 75.16 percent, and 17,612 votes from Pittsylvania County residents, or 74.85 percent. Democrat Joshua M. Throneburg received 3,298 votes, or 24.70 percent, in Bedford County, and 5,870 votes, or 24.95 percent in Pittsylvania County. There were 18 write-in votes, or 0.13 percent, in Bedford County, and 47 write-in votes, or 0.20 percent, in Pittsylvania County. As of 1:43 a.m. today, 13 of 14 precincts reported in Bedford County, and as of 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, 31 of 32 precincts reported in Pittsylvania County.
For District 9 of the House of Representatives, Republican H. Morgan Griffith received 15,913 Bedford County votes, or 78.68 percent, and 14,667 Franklin County votes, or 74.19 percent. Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan received 4,285 Bedford County votes, or 21.19 percent, and 5,055 Franklin County votes, or 25.57 percent. There were 26 write-in votes in Bedford County, or 0.13 percent, and 47 write-in votes in Franklin County, or 0.24 percent. As of 1:43 a.m. today, 23 of 24 precincts reported in Bedford County, and 25 of 26 precincts reported in Franklin County as of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.
For District 6 of the House of Representatives, one vote was cast for Republican Ben L. Cline in Bedford County, no votes were cast for Democrat Jennifer Lynn Lewis, and there were no write-in votes. As of 1:43 a.m. today, three of four precincts reported.
