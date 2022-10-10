Update:
Danelle Brown, 38, of Monroe, Virginia, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony in relation to this case.
She is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond.
This case is still under investigation.
Original:
A male was shot in the head in Bedford County today, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:44 p.m. today, E911 Communication Center received a call that a subject had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. Units arrived on scene and found a male subject that had been shot in the head.
The male was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
This matter is currently under investigation and no further information was provided.
